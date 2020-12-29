Woman badly burned, family with five children displaced in large house fire near Fresno

A woman suffered major burns and a family with five children due to a fire that scorched the majority of a large house just outside of the city of Fresno. Fresno Fire Department

A woman suffered major burns and a family with five children were displaced due to a large house fire that happened Tuesday night just south of the Fresno city limits and near Clovis.

Units from the Clovis Fire, Fresno Fire and Fresno County Fire departments all responded to the 3000th block of North Locan Avenue near Shields Avenue, where a home was heavily damaged and a burn victim was attended to at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

In all, two adults and five children were forced to vacate the house after several bedrooms and the living room were destroyed, according to Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Michaels.

Cause of the fire still was being determined. Michaels did say the fire started near a water heater inside the home.

The family is expected to be displaced for some time.

Michaels estimated about 50% of the home suffered smoke damage, though he added that the smoke detectors in the house were working.

“Early detection is key,” Michaels said. “This fire was traveling rather quickly.”