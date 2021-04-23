CHP: Driver killed in Madera after running stop sign

A 58-year-old man died early Friday when he ran a stop sign and was broadsided by a pickup in Madera, the California HIghway Patrol reported.

The crash took place at 5:15 a.m. as the driver, in a Chevrolet Equinox, ran the stop while southbound on Santa Fe Drive at Avenue 26, said CHP officer Javier Ruvalcaba.

The driver collided with a Toyota Tacoma and died at the scene.

The Toyota driver was not injured.

The driver killed was not identified pending notification of family.