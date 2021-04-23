Car thief crashes during attempted getaway. Fresno police hunting for him with dog

A pair of auto thieves eluded Fresno police after a botched theft and crash early Friday west of Highway 99.

It happened at North Hanover and West Cambridge avenues about 5:30 a.m., where the victim was warming up his classic Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

The victim said two men were cruising through the subdivision when they spotted his car, and one jumped out and drove off in it. But the driver spun out while trying to make the getaway and ran from the vehicle.

Police arrived quickly and began a search through the subdivision on foot, assisted by the police dog. They were unable to find the suspect, who slipped away.