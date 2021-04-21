Three children injured in crash in rural Fresno County, CHP says. One kid had to be airlifted

Three children were injury Wednesday evening, including one who suffered major injuries, from a car crash in rural Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 5:15 p.m., at North Dickenson and West Barstow avenues, which is about four miles west of Highway 99.

Sgt. James Del Carlo said the driver of the Toyota Camry stopped at Dickenson and pulled out in front into the path of a GMC truck.

Del Carlo said the Camry driver did not look left or right and went into the path of the GMC that was traveling eastbound on Barstow.

Dickenson is controlled by stop signs.

The three children, whose ages were immediately known but were believed to be elementary school students, were in the backseat of the Camry.

One child suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, and the two others were taken in the ambulance with moderate injuries, according to CHP.

Both drivers are OK.

Alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the collision, Del Carlo said.