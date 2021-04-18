Woman in her 70s is hurt while alleged DUI driver faces her fourth charge, CHP says

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A head-on collision in west Fresno involving a suspected repeat DUI driver sent an elderly woman to the hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As the investigation continued Sunday, authorities said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along Highway 180 west of Cornelia Avenue.

A woman in her late 20s driving a GMC pickup was westbound on the highway where she crossed over to the eastbound lane and into the path of a Honda CR-V being driven by a woman in her 70s.

Officers arrived and treated both women. The woman in the Honda was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup also was taken to the hospital and will be charged with DUI once she is released, authorities said. CHP Sgt. Matt Radke said this potentially would be her fourth DUI charge.

“She has multiple priors with multiple convictions,” Radke said. “She is looking at another conviction possibly. She is looking at the possibility of a prison sentence.”

The name of the suspect wasn’t available.

The roadway was blocked for 80 minutes Saturday as officers investigated the crash.

CHP investigators were back at the scene Sunday afternoon, with traffic closed off between Blythe and Polk avenues. Westbound traffic is being diverted at Blythe and eastbound traffic at Polk.