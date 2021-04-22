Local

Fresno leaders quietly begin work on two dozen police reforms. Here’s what they are

Work will begin next week to enact two dozen of the 70-plus recommendations made by the Fresno Commission for Police Reform.

While city officials internally discussed which recommendations to enact starting in March, most of the commission members and the public were left in the dark. The commission’s work was public and included robust community outreach, but city leaders made no public announcement about which recommendations would come to fruition or how residents could be involved.

The Bee learned which recommendations will move forward by obtaining an internal memo from Mayor Jerry Dyer and his team to the Fresno City Council. City staff requested The Bee submit a public record request for the memo.

Sandra Celedon, vice chair of the Commission for Police Reform who also will serve on the Implementation Team, said that while she’s proud of the commission’s work, implementation isn’t going as well.

“Unfortunately, the implementation of these recommendations isn’t going nearly as well, as most of this work is now being done behind closed doors by a few city of Fresno leaders and with limited input from me or my fellow commissioners,” she said. “The city is tainting the process and spoiling the good work that the commission completed.

“By co-opting this process and conducting it without community inclusion, the city is just displaying why there is so much inherent distrust of police in our community,” Celedon said.

The Commission for Police Reform in October adopted its report, which included 73 recommendations. The commission was formed in response to Fresno’s largest protest after a white Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, sparking a nationwide racial reckoning. The former officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder this week. During Fresno’s protest, Black and brown community members shared their experiences with Fresno police and demanded change.

The memo

Dyer and his team sent the implementation memo to the City Council March 1. A Police Reform Implementation Team will meet for the first time next week to begin work. Those meetings will be public and streamed via Zoom, and Dyer will solicit feedback from residents during monthly town hall meetings he’s conducting in each council district, according to City Manager Thomas Esqueda.

In addition to the 24 recommendations, the memo said 31 other recommendations will be tackled by the Implementation Team. Seven more require developing long-term strategies to address underlying issues at the root of the recommendation, the memo said.

Oliver Baines, the chair of the commission and Implementation Team, said he’s pleased to see city officials moving forward and acting on the recommendations.

“I’m glad,” he said. “I always believed there were a number of recommendations that didn’t require the full-on committee to work on. Many were ministerial in nature.”

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said many of the recommendations moving forward were “low-hanging fruit.”

“I and the city do not want to just sit on these and wait too long,” he said. “I think we need to keep the progress moving forward.”

He’s particularly eager to make changes to how officers deal with mental health calls.

“I am a believer that in a lot of these situations, a police officer may not be the best professional to deal with some of these calls, especially if there’s no crime or no violence,” he said.

The memo noted that the recommendations are intended to provide the police department with tools and resources to create more transparency and accountability and to improve community trust.

The recommendations that are moving forward first were reviewed with the following considerations: statutory and regulatory factors; whether the recommendation would require more resources for the Fresno Police Department; whether the recommendation would require a meet-and-confer session with the Fresno Police Officers Association; and the organizational and operational logistics required to move forward with the recommendation.

The memo also said the city manager will prioritize the work to enact the 24 recommendations within the next 90 days. Balderrama said he’s confident that timeline will be met.

“Rest assured, we are committed to the schedule, but we are prepared to make allowances in the schedule if the final result is a better product for the residents of Fresno,” Esqueda said.

“The Fresno Police Department is the largest department in the city, and it covers all four corners of the city — 110 square miles,” Esqueda said. “Because it is such an integrated department — an ecosystem — the sequence and timing of implementing changes will be critical. Everything is connected, so there will need to be a lot of analysis and discussion about how to sequence and time the changes so that we don’t impact our service delivery. All things are possible, just not at the same time.”

The recommendations

The following recommendations are the ones city officials are working to enact:

