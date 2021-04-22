Retired Fresno officer booked in gun assault on ex-councilman who later led police reform

A retired Fresno police officer was booked on felony charges Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines, who also headed the commission on police reform in the city.

Raymond Eddy, 52, faces charges of assault with a firearm, making criminal threats, driving under the influence, and other charges. He was booked into Fresno County jail.

Eddy at one time served as Baines’ chief of staff when Baines was on the council.

Police said Eddy was arrested after officers went to an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Nees Avenue to investigate a gun disturbance. The police helicopter directed officers to a car driven by one of the parties, where they contacted Eddy.

Officers reported that the dispute involved a “failed business venture,” and that Eddy pulled a gun during the argument, put the pistol to Baines’ neck and threatened to kill Baines. He also punched Baines with his fists. A bystander took cell phone video of the incident.

A source who did not want to be identified said that Eddy was angry about the loss of at least part of his police pension in the venture, which involved a marijuana business.

Baines served two terms as a councilman, representing Fresno’s District 3 before terming out in January 2019.

Baines is also a former Fresno police officer.

Fresno City Councilmember Oliver Baines ended his second term on the council in January 2019. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com