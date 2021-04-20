Is Fresno ready for reaction to Chauvin verdict? What pastors, other city leaders say

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, accompanied by defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, speaks to the judge at the Hennepin County courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors fought hard to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, but a conviction on that charge alone could set up a problematic scenario for them. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP

Fresno clergy, elected officials and law enforcement leaders on Tuesday called for justice, peace and healing in the city ahead of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.

The African American Clergy Caucus prayed for “justice to roll down like water” in front of the MLK Memorial in Fresno’s Courthouse Park.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said residents have a right to feel many emotions and peacefully assemble when the verdict is announced. They also urged for residents to follow the laws and refrain from violence and destruction.

“We pray and desire for justice for the family of George Floyd, and that the verdict will be the beginning of true justice for any person who dies because of the unlawful and immoral behavior of a police officer,” said Pastor B.T. Lewis, the leader of the African American Clergy Caucus.

Chauvin is on trial and charged with the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleaded “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin since was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department after protests erupted nationwide, including in Fresno.

The protest in Fresno last year is believed to be the largest ever held here and was lauded as an example of how to express pain and anger without resorting to violence or destruction.

This story will be updated.