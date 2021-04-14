Fresno police cite ‘outside agitators,’ will increase presence at Tower Theatre protests

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama, left, with Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer to the right, announces new monitoring policies for police presence at Tower Theatre protests during a press conference Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Police Department will increase its presence at the Tower Theatre protest starting this weekend and will erect barricades to keep each side of the protest separate, city officials announced Wednesday.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers on bikes will escort protesters to their vehicles and make arrests for crimes such as assault, trespassing and vandalism.

“We are there to keep the peace and to protect the rights of those who are protesting or attending,” he said during a news conference at City Hall. “Last weekend the situation was less than ideal due to the presence of outside agitators who came into the Fresno community.”

Balderrama noted that for many weeks, the protest required very little, if any, police presence.

For 14 weeks, Fresno residents have showed up on Sunday mornings to protest the sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure Church. Protesters worry selling the theater to the church will affect local businesses and ultimately change the Tower District’s culture since the area would have to be rezoned.

Plus, the Tower District is home to Fresno’s Pride parade, and the theater is the venue for Reel Pride, Fresno’s LGBT film festival. Adventure Church does not perform same-sex marriages or allow its ministers to be gay.

In more recent weeks, rezone protesters were met with counter protesters showing support for Adventure Church. Counter protesters include local far-right political agitators and others belonging to white supremacist hate groups, such as the Proud Boys.

Last week, police arrested two people who showed up with the Proud Boys.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said they heard from a pregnant woman who was harassed and frightened. Dyer and Soria said that was unacceptable.

Councilmember Miguel Arias said he, Dyer and Balderrama will all attend this week’s protest to send a message that intimidation won’t be tolerated.

