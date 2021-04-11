Man arrested as tensions rise at more animated and vocal Tower Theatre protest

One man was arrested at Sunday morning’s protests across from the Tower Theater as the weekly face-off between groups divided over the historic venue’s sale grew more heated.

“The crowd did seem to be a little bit more animated and maybe a little bit more vocal, at times, so we did bring some additional officers down here, just as a precaution, just to keep the peace,” Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith said. “I think at one point we had 20 officers on scene.

“We only had one incident that occurred and it was a disturbance between two individuals. The officers actually witnessed it, were able to separate them rather quickly and one of the subjects was found to be an ex-felon and he was in possession of pepper spray, and that is a felony.

“Aside from that, it has been peaceful. We just want to ensure that people are able to exercise their First Amendment rights and we want to make sure we are creating a safe environment for them to do that.”

The man taken into custody was in his early 40s. He told officers that he was not affiliated with any of the groups at the protest, Beckwith said, and was not wearing clothing or carrying signs that would link him to an organization.

“From what the officers saw, they saw the two subjects come together and it looked like one of the subjects, the subject in custody, was more of the aggressor,” Beckwith said.

“I’m told he aggressively bumped his shoulder into the other person, which, typically, that could be interpreted as a challenge to fight. Fortunately, the officers were right there and they were able to separate them, and then upon further investigation they learned that he did have that pepper spray on his person. He never used it, but he was in possession of it, and being an ex-felon makes that a felony.”

Police continue to investigate whether assault charges will be filed.

The theater in Fresno’s Tower District has been the subject of weekly protests in response to its potential sale to Adventure Community Church. Sunday, police estimated there were 100 protesters across from the 81-year-old theater.

Counter-protesters again included a contingent of the far-right group the Proud Boys.

Business owners and community activists worry the church’s purchase could change the character of an area known for its nightlife, arts community and progressive politics.

A filing last week in the Fifth District Court of Appeal said a March 31 deadline to complete the sale had passed and that owner Laurence Abbate would take the theater off the market, though plans for it and adjacent property remains unclear.