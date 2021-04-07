Fresno’s Tower Theatre to be taken off market, court filing says. Sale to church uncertain?

The attorney for the landlord of Tower Theatre has signaled the sale of the historic landmark will not go through as planned, but the next step remains unclear.

The filing in state Fifth District Superior Court said the March 31 deadline to finalize the sale had passed and owner Laurence Abbate would withdraw the theater from the market.

The owner would consider alternative plans for the 81-year-old theater and other properties around it, but the plans remained unclear on Wednesday. The owner’s attorney, David Camenson, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The potential sale to Adventure Community Church has been controversial since first becoming public in January. The owners of Sequoia Brewing filed a lawsuit claiming the sale violated its leasing contract.

Questions remained open Wednesday about the filing from Tower Theatre’s attorney, according to Kimberly Mayhew, an attorney representing Sequoia.

“The landlord’s attorney has represented to the court that the sale to the church will not take place because the sale could not be completed by March 31, but the landlord would not disclose its intent with regard to selling the parcel, or leasing it to the church,” she said on Wednesday.