Amid fight over sale of Fresno’s Tower Theatre, swastika graffiti heightens tensions

Graffiti featuring swastikas has appeared on two businesses in Fresno’s Tower District, where some businesses and residents are rallying each Sunday trying to block sale of the Tower Theatre to a local church.

Angst over the planned sale and rezoning of Fresno’s historic Tower Theatre continues to grow, as images of graffiti featuring swastikas on two businesses in the arts district were shared this weekend on social media.

Weekly rallies, held each Sunday near the theater, have remained peaceful.

But for those fighting Adventure Church’s attempt to buy the theater and rezone it for religious use — a group that includes many in the LGBTQ community — the sight of swastikas, as well as the appearance in recent weeks of apparent members of the right-wing Proud Boys, increases concerns over how the sale could change the neighborhood’s culture.

No link has been established connecting the graffiti to any particular group, including anyone supporting the church or its plans for the theater. But for some, it seemed more than coincidental.

In a tweet posted just after the latest protest Sunday, an image shows two people walking through the protest while wearing “Make America Proud Again” hats.

Two other photos showed the graffiti, one painted in an alley just west of a Dollar Tree store and the other on the back wall of Strummer’s Bar & Grill.

“Proud Boys in the Tower again and Swastika graffiti shows up. Coincidence? I think not,” the tweet read.

Proud Boys in the Tower again and Swastika graffiti shows up. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/P2Zs8dCOkU — Dallas Blanchard (@santa_dallas) March 7, 2021

‘Here to agitate?’

At the rally Sunday morning, at least six people suspected to be members of the Proud Boys were seen walking along the protest.

In addition to the “Make America Proud Again” hats, they wore yellow and black clothing — colors associated with an organization identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “hate group that espouses white supremacy, antisemitism and misogyny.”

Proud Boys leadership denies such allegations.

The scene again remained peaceful throughout the morning, Fresno Police Lt. Time Tietjen said.

Barricades separate the group rallying against the sale from any counter-protesters. Several police officers continue to be posted around the demonstration to help ensure calm.

Kaitlyn Nicholis, a member of the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee, said she believes police should do more to keep the Proud Boys group away from the rally.

“There are folks that fear for their safety,” Nicholis said. “They (The Proud Boys) have no political chip in the game, so they are just here to agitate.”

The theater went up for sale in October with an asking price of $6.5 million. The church’s bid to buy the theater became public in early January when the church wrote city officials outlining its plans for the property, including services.

Opposition among businesses and residents of the Tower District quickly arose, with many voicing fear it would affect the culture and spirit of a neighborhood known for bars, nightlife and its embrace of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This unintended and unauthorized use threatens the cultural experience, identity of our district, as well as the viability, economic recovery of the entire business district and surrounding neighborhood,” according to a post on the Save The Tower Theatre page on Facebook.

Community members have held protests in front of the theater every Sunday for about two months.

Sale of the 81-year-old theater was halted by a temporary restraining order requested by Sequoia Brewing owners J&A Mash and Barrel. The business is among those concerned that a culture shift in a neighborhood known for its progressiveness could impact their livelihoods.

The next court date on that issue is March 17.

Fresno city officials say the church cannot hold services in the theater under current zoning codes.