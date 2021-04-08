Newsom during Fresno County visit cites Creek Fire impact, promises half billion in aid

Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with local fire officials while touring an area burned by last year’s Creek Fire near Shaver Lake on Thursday, April 8, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Governor Gavin Newsom appeared Thursday afternoon at Shaver Lake in Fresno County, unveiling a $536 million funding plan to help improve the state’s wildfire response.

The location Newsom chose was in the area of the Creek Fire, which last year raced through Shaver and Huntington Lakes, Mammoth Pool and the San Joaquin River Canyon, burning a total of 379,895 acres before fire managers declared full containment on Dec. 24.

“This community has been disproportionately impacted, so I just want to acknowledge that,” Newsom said at the outset of Thursday’s speech.

“Not only going through that experience last September, but going through the experience at the same time we’re trying to deal with a once-in-a-generation pandemic. Those are are twin crises, the likes of which I hope we’ll never have to go through again.”

Newsom said he could sign the plan, supported by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, D-San Diego, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, early as Tuesday next week.

Last month, the governor announced $80.74 million in emergency funds would go toward hiring an additional 1,399 firefighters for Cal Fire, ahead of this year’s peak fire season.

The state’s hiring spree of firefighters comes in the aftermath of a brutal fire season in 2020 when five of the six worst fires in state history occurred.

Among those massive fires was the Creek Fire, which is considered the largest single fire in California history, taking almost four months to completely contain.

The Creek Fire began burning on Sept. 4 around 6:30 p.m. in the Big Creek drainage, in the forest wedged between Shaver and Huntington Lakes. It quickly raced through both lakes, Mammoth Pool and the San Joaquin River Canyon, burning a total of 379,895 acres before fire managers declared full containment on Dec. 24.

Officials say they have not concluded what caused the devastating fire. The U.S. Forest Service, which is in charge of the investigation, has declined to rule out any causes or provide a timeline for wrapping up the probe.

The fire destroyed a total of 853 structures, the bulk of which were single-family homes, according to the Forest Service. It also damaged 64 structures, including 34 houses.

Fire officials say fire suppression cost almost $200 million, and including property damage, the fire cost upwards of $500 million.

It was just the latest in what has become an almost annual tragedy in California. There was the Camp Fire in 2019, Woolsey Fire in 2018 and Tubbs Fire in 2017, to name a few