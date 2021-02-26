Gavin Newsom makes Fresno appearance with comedian George Lopez, says COVID vaccines safe

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced efforts Friday during his visit in Fresno to drive up the confidence of the COVID-19 vaccines among California’s farm laborers.

Newsom made his appearance at the Dr. Sharon Stanley-Rea Community Center, saying the state is partnering with 337 nonprofit organizations statewide to get word out that the COVID vaccines are safe.

Newsom appeared at the event with comedian George Lopez. “Take the shot when it’s your turn. Take any of these shots, it’s going to save your life,” Newsom said.

In a letter sent to Newsom on Thursday, California Farmworker Foundation, the Fresno County Farm Bureau, Cultiva La Salud, the Central Valley Community Foundation and the California Fresh Fruit Association and others described vaccines for farm workers as a matter of “moral imperative and economic urgency.”

They called Newsom to commit 100,000 doses of the vaccine to farm laborers over the next 30 days. Committing the shots is just the first hurdle.

Farm laborers have expressed a distrust of the vaccine, and may not be convinced to get vaccinated without the right strategies, according to experts. The consequences of that lack of confidence could be devastating to the Latino community, which has already been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Since the pandemic first reached the state, more than 1.4 million Latinos in California have been infected by COVID-19, and 20,364 have died, according to the California Department of Public Health. Latinos make up about 39% of state’s population, but account for about 55% of the state’s coronavirus cases and 46% of deaths, state data show.