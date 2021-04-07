Fresno County nears 100K COVID cases, 1,600 deaths over 13 months. Hospitalizations dip

The number of people being treated for coronavirus disease in Fresno County has dipped to levels not seen since early November. That was right before a vicious winter surge had threatened to overwhelm medical systems locally and in much of California.

Hospitals in the county had 106 confirmed COVID-19 patients, the state Department of Public Health reported as of Tuesday, including 21 who were sick enough with the respiratory disease to require confinement to intensive care units.

The last time there were so few confirmed coronavirus patients in Fresno County hospitals was Nov. 6, before hospitalizations soared to a peak of almost 650 in early January. The intensive-care census in hospitals reached its lowest point since Oct. 22.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health reported 59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing to 99,814 the number of people who have been infected with the virus over the past 13 months. For the fifth consecutive day, no additional deaths were reported by county health officials – something that state and county data shows has not happened since mid-May 2020.

To date, the novel coronavirus has been blamed for the deaths of 1,597 Fresno County residents.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Fresno County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Fresno County

Valleywide