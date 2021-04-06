Comcast working to fix fiber line, restore service to 12,000 in Fresno. Here’s the latest

AP PHOTO

About 12,000 Comcast customers in north-central Fresno were without service Tuesday after a construction crew working on Barstow Avenue just west of Blackstone inadvertently cut a fiber line.

Internet and cell phone service in the area was impacted starting around 10:30 a.m., while two crews worked to splice the 180 fibers in the line back together.

Comcast officials said the company was hoping to have full service restored by 7 p.m.