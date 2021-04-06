This Clovis school band will represent California at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022

The Clovis North marching bandhas been selected to play in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. In this Bee file photo, members of the band perform at the 100th Clovis Rodeo in 2014. THE FRESNO BEE

For the first time in more than 20 years, a Clovis school band has been chosen to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Bronco Band, from Clovis North Educational Center (Clovis North High School and Granite Ridge Intermediate School) will be a part of the floats, giant balloons and superstar performers at the 96th annual parade in 2022, according to organizers and the school district. The announcement was made in a surprise virtual gathering with members of the band on Tuesday.

The band was one of nine chosen out of more than 100 applicants.

“Clovis North delivers an exciting sound and ambitious creative vision each fall season, consistently winning the state title and often placing higher than bands double their size,” said Wesley Whatley, the creative producer for the parade.

Indeed, the group won the Western Band Association AA State Championship in 2010 and 2011. It won the association’s 4A Championship in 2019, the same year it finished forth in the open division.

“We admire the band’s tenacity and incredible accomplishments,” Whatley said.

The band will spend the next 18 months planning and fundraising for the trip. To that end, Macy’s already donated $10,000 to the cause.

“This will be our first opportunity to represent our school, community and the state of California at this iconic event,” said band director David Lesser.

“I am so proud of our students’ hard work and dedication to their craft,” he said.

While this will be the band’s first appearance at the parade, it’s not the first time Clovis has been represented at the televised event. The Clovis West High School Band played the parade three times, in 1989, 1995 and 2000.