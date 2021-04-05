A teachers union in Clovis schools would be ‘historic.’ Why they are trying to organize now

Teachers in one of the largest Fresno County school districts are taking steps to form a union following disagreements and tensions between administrators and educators over reopening school for in-person instruction during a global pandemic.

A group of Clovis Unified School District teachers, The Association of Clovis Educators, launched a petition and have started gathering signatures, the group announced Monday afternoon in a news release. The ACE could represent more than 2,100 teachers, psychologists, counselors, and education specialists the district employs.

District officials could not immediately comment on the announcement.

“Clovis has grown over the years and times have changed,” said Dan Dritz in a statement, who’s taught in CUSD for 26 years. “The upper administration and school board have lost the trust of educators over this past year, and it’s time to find new ways of working together to restore trust and collaboration.”

Teachers said they have felt excluded from the decision-making process for many years, but the coronavirus pandemic heightened those feelings. CUSD teachers have been talking about starting a teachers union since July when the district decided to reopen its campuses despite surging cases.

“Though many of our concerns have been building for years, a mismanaged school reopening during this pandemic has shown us that district decision-making is broken and does not value all students equally,” said Kristin Heimerdinger in a statement, a teacher who’s taught at Buchanan High School for 28 years. “Educators need a meaningful seat at the table and we believe a union is the best way to ensure a strong future for our students and schools for years to come.”

The Bee’s Education Lab has spoken to more than a dozen Clovis teachers since the pandemic began about their frustrations. Teachers agreed to be interviewed on condition of anonymity because they said they feared retaliation.

Some teachers said they felt forced to return to an environment that wasn’t safe and felt locked out of decision-making. Others said they felt pinned in a corner and had no choice but to take a leave of absence or return to campuses.

However, not all teachers feel unionizing is the right move and supported the board’s decision to reopen campuses early.

This story will be updated.