Thousands of Fresno Unified students head back to classrooms this week | Education Lab

For the first time since last March, thousands of students in the Fresno Unified School District will have a chance to return to school for part-time in-person learning next month.

After a year of distance learning, thousands of Fresno kids will finally head back to classrooms on Tuesday.

Fresno Unified will bring elementary, middle, and high school students for part-time in-person learning.

On April 6, students in transitional kindergarten, and seventh and ninth graders, and high school seniors will be in their seats when the bell rings. All other grades will return to campus on April 13. About 25% of the district’s roughly 73,000 students will be on campuses on alternating days.

Teachers will be simultaneously teaching their classes both online and in person.

Not all students are required to participate in the hybrid model, and some parents have opted to keep their children at home until they feel safer.

Fresno’s Central Unified schools also plan to bring back some middle and high school students during the week of April 19.

Clovis Unified has already brought back about half of its student population.

The FUSD school board will hold its first in-person school board meeting in a year. The meeting will take place in the cafeteria of Roosevelt high school at 5:45 pm on April 7.

But many challenges remain. Last week, the Ed Lab’s Ashleigh Panoo detailed how local schools are planning to help students improve their grades, which have fallen during the pandemic.

