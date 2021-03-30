Tuesday COVID numbers update: Fresno, Kings and Madera counties advance to red tier

On Tuesday, Fresno County – along with neighboring Madera and Kings counties – met the criteria established by the California Department of Public Health to advance from purple Tier 1 into red Tier 2.

Tier 1 is the most restrictive of the four tiers in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

For the latest COVID data for counties in the central San Joaquin Valley, please see the graphs below.

The tier assignments are typically announced on Tuesdays and take effect on Wednesday.

Under red Tier 2, which denotes “substantial” risk of viral spread in the county, restaurants that have been limited to only take-out, delivery or outdoor dining since January are allowed to begin serving diners in their indoor dining rooms, but with limitations including a cap of 25% capacity to allow for physical distancing, and requirements for staff to wear face coverings.

Fitness gyms and health clubs, which also had been nominally barred from indoor operations, can reopen their indoor facilities at up to 10% capacity.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Fresno County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

