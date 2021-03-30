Local
Fresno’s Measure P clears final hurdle, as State Supreme Court denies bid to hear case
The California Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of Fresno’s parks tax case, making it the law of the land, according to records.
Measure P surpassed its last hurdle on Tuesday when the court denied the petition by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association to hear the case.
The Fresno City Council in January voted 5-2 to accept the ruling of California’s Fifth District Court of Appeal, which overturned an opinion from a lower court on Fresno’s parks tax ballot measure.
Measure P on the November 2018 ballot proposed a 3/8-cent sales tax that would generate $37.5 million annually for 30 years for Fresno parks and cultural arts. Measure P received about 52% “yes” votes.
The lawsuit came after the measure did not get two-thirds of votes in 2018. Parks advocates argued that the vote only needed a simple majority, and the appeals court agreed.
Fresno Building Healthy Communities celebrated the ruling on Twitter.
“Breaking news: CA Supreme Court denies review of Measure P case. #Parsk4All is the law of the (@CityofFresno) land!! Let’s get to work & create more & better parks, arts, & trails!” the Twitter account said.
