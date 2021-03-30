Fresno judge halts sale of Tower Theatre again. It may be temporary

The sale of the Tower Theatre is once again on hold after an appeals court judge granted a temporary stay, a Fresno attorney said on Tuesday.

The attorney for the Sequoia Brewery, which has protested the sale, filed an appeal on Friday in an attempt to stop the sale of the theater to Adventure Community Church.

The state Fifth District Court of Appeal in Fresno halted the sale in order to allow for further arguments and a potential hearing in about two weeks, according to Kimberly Mayhew, Sequoia’s attorney.

Judge Rosemary T. McGuire denied an injunction on March 18, clearing way for the sale, which was set to be finalized on Wednesday.

