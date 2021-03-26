Fresno woman, 25, dies day after motorcycle crash in southeast intersection, police say

A 25-year-old Fresno woman died Friday after she was involved in a collision at a southeast Fresno intersection the night before.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m., at North Maple and East Harvey avenues.

Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said the woman, identified Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Amee Van, was riding her motorcycle on east on Harvey at a high rate of speed when she apparently tried to stop before Maple and lost control.

She fell off the motorcycle in the middle of Maple, where she was struck by a Chevy Tahoe that was going north on Maple. The motorcycle continued another 40 to 50 feet on Harvey, Cervantes said.

Van was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was died on Friday, police said. The driver of the Tahoe remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Cervantes said there were significant skid marks from the street bike.

It was the 17th fatal collision of the year with 21 fatalities. This time last year, there were 13.

It also was the second traffic fatality on Thursday evening in fresno.

A 76-year-old man was struck by car while trying to cross the intersection of Millbrook and McKinley avenues and died later at CRMC.

Cervantes said evidence indicated the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.