Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car while crossing McKinley, Fresno police say

A man crossing East McKinley Avenue was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a truck, police report.

The victim, who was not identified, was outside of the crosswalk area about 10:15 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Police say the victim was in the eastbound lanes near North Millbrook Avenue when he was hit by the driver, who stopped and was cooperative.

The driver did not appear to be impaired, and agreed to submit to an alcohol test. Police will also use toxicology evidence to determine whether the victim was under the influence.

It was the 20th traffic fatality of the year in the city.