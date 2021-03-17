Officials finding better homes for homeless on dangerous highway strip called the ‘Triangle’

City and state officials teamed with homeless advocates Wednesday to move homeless residents off a dangerous strip of Fresno land next to Golden State Boulevard to more secure housing.

The so-called Triangle is a small strip of land south of Ventura Street next to Golden State, where traffic merging onto northbound Highway 99 speeds by, just feet from where the homeless slept in tarps, tents and makeshift dwellings.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has made solving the homeless issue a priority since taking over as the top city official this year.

Workers and California Highway Patrol officers were there for the cleanup as teams from the Poverrello House and the Fresno Rescue Mission helped the homeless with paperwork before they were driven to hotels. As part of the effort, the city promised to store property that those signing up for shelter could not take to their new homes.