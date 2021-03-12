Moving homeless people out of the Fresno Triangle is a must before someone gets run over

Even by the standards of the homeless population used to sheltering on Fresno’s streets, living at the Triangle is a dangerous proposition.

A group of homeless people, having been uprooted from the land they occupied elsewhere downtown, recently migrated to property framed by major roadways.

The “front yard” consists of the northbound lanes of Highway 99. The “back yard” is Golden State Boulevard, which turns into E Street. Framing the bottom of the triangle is the access route that takes drivers off southbound 99 and onto southbound Golden State. Along the top is Ventura Street. In between lies a triangle-shaped piece of land meant only as a divider for the roads, never as a place for human habitation.

“It’s very, very dangerous,” said Dez Martinez, a local homeless advocate.

It’s a miracle no one has yet been hurt or killed. Highway 99 carries both passenger traffic and big-rig trucks at all hours as the Valley’s main north-south freeway. Golden State Boulevard is a major thoroughfare in Fresno.

Bee staff writer Jim Guy wrote this week about how the Triangle had become a new magnet for those living in tents in downtown. City officials noticed, too. On Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer said that there soon would be temporary lodging in motels available for those camping in the Triangle.

“In the next week or two you won’t see people in the Triangle,” he pledged.

Opinion

Estimates of how many are staying at the Triangle vary, mostly because of the transient nature of the population. On Thursday, city officials said around 50. The day before, the CHP estimated 35-45 people.

But no matter how many or few, getting the homeless away from such danger has to be a top priority for Dyer and his staff. Fortunately, the mayor understands that, and is moving quickly.

Homeless to motels

The Triangle is just the latest spot along a Fresno highway that city officials are trying to clear out for the health and safety of the homeless people. In early January Dyer began Project Off-ramp along Highway 41. With the help of the Housing Authority, the city got motel rooms prepared to receive homeless people who agreed to leave the highway embankments.

Of 182 people contacted in that effort, 133, or 73%, accepted the city’s offer to move into motel housing.

Dyer said Highway 41 is now clear of camps. Next up: The Triangle, and a sprawling encampment along the north side of Highway 180 between First Street and Cedar Avenue. The city has budgeted $6.5 million to place people into the motels.

The question arises: Why would anyone pitch a tent alongside a freeway?

Martinez said it is because since COVID began, California officials allow homeless people to live adjacent to freeways.

“People are searching out state property because the state is not moving anybody,” she said.

Getting homeless indoors

If Dyer’s vision takes hold, more motel rooms will be converted to house those living without shelter. He said key funding from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion measure just signed by President Biden, will allow Fresno to convert those places for the homeless.

“We will be getting into the motel business very quickly,” Dyer said.

Besides a permanent roof, the city offers a range of counseling services to the homeless, which Dyer said is the most important aspect of the outreach. Counseling can address mental illness and substance abuse, which are major challenges faced by many who become homeless.

The task is formidable: Total homelessness in Fresno and Madera grew from 2,508 people in 2019 to 3,641 people in 2020, according to results from a point-in-time count, about three months before the coronavirus pandemic hit the central San Joaquin Valley. The two counties share a Continuum of Care.

Ultimately, each homeless person has to decide whether to get help and lead a more productive life. But moving to get people out of places like the Triangle is a most urgent humanitarian mission. Dyer is right to make it a priority.