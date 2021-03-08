Help coming for growing Fresno homeless camp near Highway 99 area known as ‘The Triangle’

City of Fresno officials are focusing on an area south of Chinatown for their latest effort to find housing for the city’s homeless.

“The Triangle” is the area south of Ventura Street where Golden State Boulevard merges with northbound Highway 99.

A growing encampment of the homeless population is living in the area, putting up tents and other structures of wood, cardboard and plastic, often just feet away from vehicles speeding to merge onto the 99, or veer right form Golden State to cross Santa Clara Street.

On previous occasions, camping structures have even blocked portions of the roadway there.

Some of the people living in the area moved there after being displaced from a large homeless encampment on G Street just south of Ventura, due to High Speed Rail construction.

Sontaya Rose, communications director for the city, said the Triangle area is next in the city’s plan to help people get off the streets.

H. Spees, the city’s director of Strategic Initiatives, said city workers are interacting with residents of the area to build relationships and aid them in moving into housing.

The city in late October was awarded $16.5 million from the state for a project converting hotels on Motel Drive into living spaces for the homeless.

Spees said 73 percent of the homeless have accepted offers for housing and service.