Fatal Fresno train crash near Christmas Tree Lane could’ve been avoided, police say

The train crash near Christmas Tree Lane that took the life of a 5-year-old boy could’ve been avoided, Fresno police say.

Deputy Chief Mike Reid on Wednesday said an ongoing investigation into Tuesday night’s train collision revealed the driver of the minivan had room to move forward to a lane to her left or an open concrete area to her right.

Instead the driver, who is the mother of the 5-year-old boy, kept the minivan stationary with the vehicle in close proximity to the train tracks.

The mother told officers that she believed the vehicle had cleared the tracks after hearing and feeling a “thump” upon crossing the tracks, and thought that there was enough room for the Amtrak passenger train to pass behind them, Reid said.

The train, however, struck the back passenger side of the minivan, and the boy, identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Anton Solorio, died at the scene.

“There was a misjudgment on clearing the tracks,” Reid said Wednesday. “That’s why this was such a tragedy. It could’ve been avoided.”

Baby in minivan with pregnant mom

The investigation revealed the 5-year-old was sitting in a car seat behind the passenger seat.

Also in the vehicle was a 22-month-old baby who was in a car seat in the back row, as well as his mom, who is 7 months pregnant, and his grandmother, who was in the front passenger seat.

The baby and mother suffered minor bruises, and the grandmother was uninjured, Reid said. There was no information available regarding the status of the unborn child.

“This is not the time to place blame,” Reid said. “This is a cautionary tale and a reminder to be aware of your surroundings when you’re near train tracks.

“We want to make sure you are safe, not just think you’re safe.”

The fatal crash happened while the family of four was waiting in line amid traffic along westbound Shields Avenue near Maroa Avenue to enter Christmas Tree Lane on Van Ness Avenue.

The popular Fresno tradition, which has gone on for nearly 100 years, was open for the first time this year on Tuesday for the public to see the festive holiday lights.

But unlike past years, this year’s Christmas Tree Lane is being limited to people driving through the festivity with no walking allowed.

Traffic was backed up in both directions on Shields at the time of the train crash as vehicles waited to turn onto Van Ness, the southern entrance to the two-mile Christmas Tree Lane.

Amtrak train saw the minivan

Fresno police said the engineer of the Amtrak train saw the minivan on the tracks and blew the train’s horn while trying to slow.

But the train, which carried about 70 people in all, could not stop in time.

Prior to the collision, the minivan had cleared one of the railroad crossing gates that blocks traffic from entering the track area for those traveling west on Shields.

The crossing gate that blocks traffic for those traveling east on Shields, however, does not extend beyond the one lane.

So there was not a crossing bar in the way of the minivan driver from moving forward, Reid confirmed.

“Sadly, there was about a foot of the van inside the track,” Reid said. “It’s just tragic.

“Please don’t risk your lives to beat a line.”

Reid said Fresno police will continue to monitor the area each night with Christmas Tree Lane lasting through Christmas.

He reiterated that attending Christmas Tree Lane is almost always safe and that he was not familiar with any other train collisions occurring at that specific location.

“There might’ve been incidents of pedestrians walking somewhere in the area or other vehicles, but I’m not sure if that’s the same exact intersection of Tuesday’s crash,” Reid said. “Christmas Tree Lane is still a very, very safe thing for families.”