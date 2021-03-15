Car crashes into nail salon in northwest Fresno while it’s open for business

A car crashed into a nail salon in northwest Fresno on Monday afternoon.

It happened at Paradise Nails and Spa at the corner of East Bullard Avenue and Fresno Street around 2:15 p.m.

According to Fresno police office Felipe Urine, the driver of the Carolla mistakenly accelerated while pulling into the parking lot.

The business was open at the time, but no one inside was injured. The driver and passenger were not injured in the collision as well.

“It’s just fortunate no one was hurt in this collision,” Uribe said. “We have a three-ton vehicle smashing into a building. I think it’s just fortunate everyone walked away unharmed.”

A car crashed into Paradise Nails and Spa in northwest Fresno, California, on Monday. LARRY VALENZUELA lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com