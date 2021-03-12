How bad is the spike in fentanyl overdoses in Fresno County? Here’s what the data shows

Drug overdoses caused by fentanyl in Fresno County more than doubled in 2020 from the year before, reflecting a nationwide surge in deaths attributed to the synthetic opioid, a rise at least partially related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health officials.

The Coroner’s Office reported that 33 people died while using the drug in 2020, compared to 15 in 2019 and only two in 2018.

Methamphetamine remained the illicit drug involved in the most overdose deaths in the county in 2019, involved in 77 deaths. Total year statistics for 2020 are not yet available, and officials note many drug deaths are caused by a combination of drugs and/or alcohol.

County overdose deaths were already spiraling up before the pandemic took hold. In 2019, there were 164 fatal overdoses, a jump from 123 in 2018.

The pandemic has forced programs for mental health and substance abuse to dramatically change outreach efforts nationwide and in Fresno County. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported that more than 81,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, with fentanyl being the primary driver of the increase.

The CDC, responding to the spike in fentanyl deaths, called for a broader distribution of the fentanyl antidote naloxone for use by emergency first responders. Naloxone can prevent a fatal overdose if administered soon after ingestion.

The antidote, used under the brand name Narcan, is carried by Fresno police and Fresno County sheriff’s officers, as well as other emergency workers in the county. Fresno police spokesman Rob Beckwith said that since late in 2019, officers have revived 14 overdose victims with the drug.

Behavioral health department outreach

The CDC noted that early intervention was vital in preventing overdoses during the pandemic. The American Psychological Association reports that there is an increased demand for mental health services due to COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control reports that 13 percent of Americans said they were more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol during the pandemic.

Dawan Utecht, director of Behavioral Health for Fresno County, said the outreach efforts have changed for those experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues since the pandemic began. Providing help remotely through online services is now a major part of the county’s effort.

That change brings its own problems, however: Not everyone in need of services has access to a computer for online treatment, and even for those who do, it’s sometimes harder to talk comfortably online. Then, there are privacy issues for those living in a crowded home.

Utecht said the county would continue to re-envision how services are delivered.

At the same time, “Some older people like telehealth, because they don’t need to travel,” to get help, she said.

Fresno County Behavioral Health can be reached at 1-800-654-3937.

