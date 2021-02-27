Man riding bicycle struck and killed in Fresno by pickup truck, police say

A man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in central Fresno early Saturday.

Police responded to the vehicle vs. pedestrian call around 2:55 a.m. at Weber and Floradora avenues, just east of Golden State Boulevard and Highway 99.

The man on the bike, who was not named, died at the scene of the crash, said Fresno Police Lt. Richard Tucker. The initial investigation shows the man was struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Weber Avenue.

Tucker said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene of the crash and was not arrested, Tucker said.

The investigation is ongoing. Tucker said it is not yet clear who was at fault, or whether the cyclist was in the roadway when he was struck.