Gusty winds returning to the Sierra Nevada and Valley floor. Here’s what to expect Saturday

A wind advisory will be in effect this weekend for the central San Joaquin Valley, according to the National Weather Service office in Hanford, with potentially damaging gusts possible in Sierra Nevada foothill and mountain communities.

The advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and for now extends to 10 a.m. Sunday. It calls for strong northeast winds, possibly of the severe regional variety known as Mono winds, that could produce gusts to 60 mph in portions of the Sierra Nevada in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties.

Northeast wind gusts near 60 mph are possible in the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County portions of the Sierra Nevada Saturday evening and Saturday night. Damaging wind gusts may blow down trees. Here are projected wind gusts valid at 9 PM Saturday, February 27th, 2021. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cfPFyI9PgO — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 26, 2021

Residents should prepare by anticipating possible power outrages, the Weather Service stated, and by ensuring loose objects are secured in safe locations. While the winds are blowing, people should try to stay away from trees and power lines.

It was just a month ago that a Mono wind event lived up to its most devastating potential, slamming areas in and around Yosemite National Park. It toppled trees, knocked down power lines and caused additional destruction in areas that included the communities of Bass Lake and Oakhurst.

In some places, winds exceeded 100 mph and left widespread devastation. Hundreds of trees in the Sierra Nevada were blown down and dozens of homes and vehicles in mountain and foothill communities were crushed by debris.

On the Valley floor, breezy and warm

An advisory also is in effect for the Valley floor as well as hills along the region’s west side from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Sustained northwest winds from 10 mph to 25 mph are expected.

Gusts early in the day could reach 40 mph in Five Points, Mendota and Los Banos as well as up to 26 mph in Fresno, 29 mph in Hanford and Visalia, 35 mph in Merced and 37 mph in Madera.

Strong, gusty northwest winds are likely in the northwest portion of the San Joaquin Valley Saturday. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles, such as tractor trailers. Here are projected wind gusts valid at 9 AM PST Saturday, February 27th, 2021. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/h6YXgGXCH4 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 26, 2021

Motorists are advised to slow down, hold the steering wheel with both hands and to exercise caution as they come upon and pass large trucks and trailers, according to the Weather Service.

Sunny skies are in the forecast in the Fresno area throughout the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-60s.