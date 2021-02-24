Former Fresno police officer charged with child pornography enters plea in court

A Fresno police officer who was arrested on the job and charged with possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Jeffrey Logue, 44, appeared in court via Zoom with his attorney E. Marshall Hodgkins. He is out on a $20,000 bond.

Logue was arrested on Dec. 9 at police headquarters by detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children task force. He is charged with two counts of felony possession or control of child pornography.

A 17-year veteran police officer, Logue last worked with the department’s homeless task force. He was fired by then-police chief Andy Hall after his arrest.

Detectives began investigating Logue after getting a tip about possession of child pornography. They also executed a search warrant at his Fresno home to collect electronic devices for potential illegal material.

Logue returns to court on April 6 for a pre-preliminary hearing.