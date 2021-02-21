Mother and her twins hospitalized after Fresno collision involving big rig

Vehicles rest in the intersection of Palm and Belmont avenues after a multi-vehicle crash involving a diesel truck Sunday night, Feb. 21, 2021. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A woman and her 18-month-old twins were taken to a hospital after a multiple-vehicle collision involving a big rig in Fresno on Sunday evening, police said.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m., Lt. Jordan Beckford said. The woman, in a black sedan, was driving east on Belmont Avenue when she slowed behind a Producers Dairy tractor-trailer rig making a southbound turn onto Palm Avenue.

A white SUV rear-ended the sedan causing it to collide into the back of the semi-truck. The sedan ended up in shambles in the intersection.

The woman and her two infants, who were in car seats in the back seat, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Beckford said police at the scene didn’t have information about their injuries or conditions but they were conscious.

The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene for allegedly driving under the influence.

Neither the SUV driver nor the truck driver were hurt.