Man hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision at southeast Fresno intersection, police say

A man was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno, police said.

According to Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes, at around 3 p.m. officers received reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of First Street and Ventura Avenue. Officers arrived and found a Ford Escape crashed into the front porch of a home on the corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries

Cervantes said officers learned that the Ford was traveling south on First Street at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at the intersection. A second vehicle traveling west through the intersection broadsided the Ford, causing it to hit a third vehicle in the turning lane before hitting the front of the house.

According to Cervantes, the drivers of the two other vehicles were not injured and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.