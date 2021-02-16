73-year-old Mendota man killed in a collision in Fresno County is identified

A 73-year-old Mendota man was killed Monday morning in a two-car vehicle collision in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man on Tuesday was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office as Aristeo Castro of Mendota.

The collision happened at 11:15 a.m. at Highway 180, east of San Mateo Avenue.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Highway 180 and a 2004 Ford F250 was traveling westbound on Highway 180 approaching the Honda, driven by Castro.

Salas said it is believed the left front tire of the Ford F250 blew out causing the Ford to veer sharply into the eastbound lane of Highway 180. The left front of the Ford collided with the left side of the Honda causing major damage to both vehicles.

Castro was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the collision, Salas said.