Motorcyclist badly hurt after running into and killing dog near Caruthers

A man riding a motorcycle suffered major injuries Saturday afternoon after hitting a dog along a Fresno County roadway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man, described as being in his early 60s, was headed east on East Caruthers Avenue, east of West Avenue, near Caruthers about 4:30 p.m. when a large black and white dog ran into his path, CHP Sgt. Taka Hiura said.

The rider was unable to avoid the dog and hit the animal. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off his motorcycle and landed on the road.

Officers arrived and found the man unconscious. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, but his condition was not known.

The dog died at the scene.

Speed doesn’t appear to be a factor, Hiura said, nor does either alcohol or drugs. It appeared the motorcycle was traveling about 40 to 50 mph.