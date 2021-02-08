Comedian Sarah Silverman calls on celebrities to buy Tower Theatre in Fresno

Famous comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted to fellow celebrities to consider buying the Tower Theatre in the midst of debates over a church’s attempt to buy the property.

In the tweet posted to her 12.5 million followers on Monday evening, Silverman called on fellow celebrities Chelsea Handler, Ellen DeGeneres and Neil Patrick Harris to consider making a offer in the property or start a GoFundme account.

“So an anti-LGBT church called Adventure church is trying to buy The Tower theater in the most lgbt friendly area of Fresno (the arts district, obvs)

“So... it’s for sale if someone wants to scoop them @LGBTfdn @chelseahandler @TheEllenShow @ActuallyNPH or maybe a Gofundme?”

Silverman’s tweet comes after an over month long debate about Adventure Church’s attempt to buy the property. The theater went up for sale in October with an asking price of $6.5 million.

The church’s bid to buy the theater became public in early January when the church wrote city officials outlining its intended use of the building.

Community members have held protest in front of the theater every Sunday for five weeks.