Tower Theatre sale to church premature, Fresno brewery owners say. Here’s what we know

The Tower Theatre, the anchor to Fresno’s Tower District, appears in this drone image at the intersection of Olive and Wishon avenues on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The 81-year-old theater is the center of a bidding war between Adventure Church, which has been holding services there since October, and The Painted Table, which occupies part of the complex facing Wishon. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Another issue has arisen in the sale of Fresno’s Tower Theatre though its affect on the transaction remains unclear on Friday.

An attorney for the owners of Sequoia Brewing said his clients’ lease requires that they are notified of a potential sale, as well as allowed a chance to offer to buy, Tower Theatre and its surrounding properties before they are sold, according to a letter dated Jan. 25 from Fresno attorney Craig Meredith.

Jeremy Smith and Allison Richtel-Smith bought Sequoia last summer, which included the lease requirements dating back to 2017. The letter says the landlord did not provide the Smiths notification before entering into a negotiation with Adventure Community Church.

“My client wants to maintain a professional working relationship with your client,” the letter says. “However, the sale of Tower Theatre to Adventure Church presents significant financial harm both present and future.”

Reached by phone, Smith confirmed the authenticity of the letter, saying he could not comment. His attorney, Meredith, could not be immediately reached by phone.

Theater owner Laurence Abbate has not publicly commented on the sale, which has a reported price tag of $6.5 million. Reached by phone, Abbate’s attorney declined to comment.

The potential sale of Tower Theatre to Adventure Church has been controversial, leading to another threat of litigation.

Mayor Jerry Dyer offered the church a compromise after residents and business owners in the Tower District decried the potential sale.

Dyer wrote a letter on Wednesday to pastor Anthony Flores of Adventure Church proposing the church use Fresno Memorial Auditorium on Fresno Street, and offering a deal in which the city would pay for upgrades to the building. In exchange, the church would not buy the 81-year-old Tower Theatre.

The agreement would cover utilities such as electricity, water, gas and sewer.

“I know this has been a difficult time for you and your congregation and that you never anticipated that the purchase of the Tower Theatre would create this kind of division within our community,” Dyer wrote. “Like me, I know you are a ‘peacemaker,’ and it is your desire to unite our city. Together, I am confident we will be able to achieve that goal.”

The 700-plus seat Tower Theatre was the city’s first suburban cinema, built in 1939. It quickly became the keystone of what would become the Tower District and was refurbished in 1990.

Tower District residents and supporters have openly worried that rezoning and adding a church to the district would damper the nightlife and culture of the area. Residents spoke during a council meeting this week, saying the church has not allowed others to use the parking lot behind the building where many Tower District visitors park.

Adventure Church on Thursday morning sent out a news release in which Flores said the church may choose litigation to settle the matter.

“It feels a bit ironic that we are being targeted and discriminated against for our constitutionally protected rights not only by people who themselves fight for equality but also by our local government,” Flores said in the news release. “Adventure Church will continue to advocate for their legal rights for the private sale of the property if necessary, in court.”

Catering company and current Tower Theatre tenant The Painted Table submitted a bid to buy the theater in hopes of protecting both Tower businesses and the arts.