Fresno church that’s trying to buy Tower Theater holds concert amid coronavirus pandemic

The Fresno church that’s trying to buy the Tower Theater held an indoor concert Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And Adventure Church elected to hold the concert even after receiving a citation and notice from City of Fresno Code Enforcement to “immediately cease all community and religious assembly uses” for violating emergency stay-at-home orders that attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The concert, which featured Christian rapper Bryann Trejo and was expected to attract a hundred-plus people, initially was scheduled at the Tower Theater.

But after Adventure Church received a $250 citation, the concert was moved out of the Tower District and to downtown Fresno at Cornerstone Church.

It is unclear if Adventure Church or Cornerstone Church were cited due to Wednesday’s concert.

Adventure Church has been at the forefront of controversy of late since attempting to by the Tower Theater, which was met by public outcry that a church not be allowed to purchase the historic venue.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer offered Adventure Church a different option rather than buy the Tower Theater, and lease the Memorial Auditorium in downtown Fresno instead.

Adventure Church, however, rejected the proposal and said it will sue if need be.

The church said it was being targeted and discriminated against “for our constitutionally protected rights not only by people who themselves fight for equality but also by our local government.”