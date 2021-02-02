FAX bus with passengers on board is struck during collision at major Fresno intersection

A FAX bus was involved in a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night in Fresno.

Lt. Israel Reyes said a FAX bus was pulled over at a bus stop near the intersection of Blackstone and Shaw avenues when a driver of a gray sedan crashed into the bus from behind.

The driver of the sedan suffered major injuries and was transferred to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

Two passengers and the driver were on the FAX bus at the time of the collision but none suffered major injuries.

The sedan driver faces possible felony charges of driving under the influence, Reyes said.

Witnesses told police that the sedan was traveling at a high speed when it crashed into the bus. It is unclear if the driver ran a red light.

“We do believe drugs and alcohol was involved,” Reyes said. “The driver is being evaluated for DUI.

“Luckily, the passenger side (of the sedan) took the major impact of the collision. Otherwise, it could’ve been a major unfortunate accident.”

The sedan sustained major damage to its front, while the FAX bus suffered minor to moderate damage.