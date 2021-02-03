Motorcycle collides with van at Fresno intersection, causing bike to burst into flames

A motorcycle burst into flames after colliding with a minivan at a major intersection in central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened at 3 p.m., at West Clinton and North Fruit avenues.

The motorcycle rider was traveling west on West Clinton Avenue around 3 p.m. when it collided with a van ran at North Fruit Avenue, Sgt. Mark Van Wyhe said.

The impact caused the motorcycle to catch on fire. A passer-by stopped and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The rider was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Two children who were in the van were also taken to the hospital with minor head lacerations, Van Whye said. The van driver had minor injuries.

The motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

Van Whye said surveillance videos from businesses appear to show the van running the red light.

The driver admitted to officers he looked back at the children for a moment and ran the red light before the impact, Van Whye said.