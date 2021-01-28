Fresno church threatens to sue over Tower Theatre sale; Mayor Dyer gives another option

After public outcry, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer offered the church trying to buy the Tower Theatre an agreement to operate out of a different prominent building in downtown.

Dyer wrote a letter on Wednesday to the senior pastor of Adventure Church proposing an agreement for the church to use the Fresno Memorial Auditorium on Fresno Street. Dyer proposed that the city would pay for upgrades to the building and then lease it to the church for up to 20 years on the condition the church does not purchase the Tower Theatre. The agreement would cover utilities such as electricity, water, gas and sewer.

“I know this has been a difficult time for you and your congregation and that you never anticipated that the purchase of the Tower Theatre would create this kind of division within our community,” Dyer wrote to Adventure Church Pastor Anthony Flores. “Like me, I know you are a ‘peacemaker,’ and it is your desire to unite our city. Together, I am confident we will be able to achieve that goal.”

Dyer’s letter became public Thursday as the Fresno City Council heard public comment on the issue. Some people spoke in favor of the church, saying that by getting involved the city was discriminating against the church. But most speakers, including Tower District business owners and residents, spoke in opposition of the church buying the Tower Theatre.

UPDATE: In effort to try to unify our city, Mayor Jerry Dyer delivered this letter with an offer to Adventure Church. We will keep you posted. Posted by Councilmember Esmeralda Soria on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Plus, Adventure Church on Thursday morning sent out a news release in which Flores said the church will take the issue to court if necessary.

“It feels a bit ironic that we are being targeted and discriminated against for our constitutionally protected rights not only by people who themselves fight for equality but also by our local government,” Flores said in the news release. “Adventure Church will continue to advocate for their legal rights for the private sale of the property if necessary, in court.”

In its news release, Adventure Church said City Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria, who share district boundaries in the heart of the Tower District, met privately with Tower Theatre owner Laurence Abbate. Arias and Soria told Abbate the city may consider eminent domain action or purchasing the theater, according to a statement signed by Abbate that was included in Adventure Church’s news release.

The city council was set on Thursday to discuss the issue in closed session with Abbate. The council also was set to discuss potential litigation against Abbate.

Abbate has not publicly commented on the sale of the theater and ensuing controversy.

The theater went up for sale in October with an asking price of $6.5 million. Adventure Church’s bid on the theater became public earlier this month when the church wrote city officials outlining its intended use of the building. To be used as a church, the building would need to go through a lengthy rezoning process. The church in its letter said it intends to use the theater primarily for community events.

Community members protested the sale of the theater. They worry a church operating in the heart of the Tower District would diminish the arts scene and shutter businesses such as bars. In response, catering company and current Tower Theatre tenant The Painted Table submitted a bid to buy the theater in hopes of protecting both Tower businesses and the arts.

Tower residents and business owners also raised concerns about the church operating against coronavirus restrictions by having large, indoor services. Next month, the church is planning to host an indoor Christian music concert at the theater with an audience of up to 350 people.