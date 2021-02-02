Man rescued after being trapped in overturned vehicle off Fresno highway, CHP says

A man was taken to a hospital after his car overturned off a highway offramp in east central Fresno, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said the vehicle was coming westbound Highway 180 and exited Chestnut Avenue just before 3 p.m. when for unknown reasons the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned off the offramp and down the embankment.

The man, who is in his early 30s, was trapped inside his vehicle before the Fresno Fire Department rescued him. He was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Bianchi said the man was talking to fire personnel before he was placed on a gurney.

“We’re hoping for the best for the driver,” Bianchi said. “He was trapped in the vehicle. Just to minimize any injuries they were taking every precaution they can and the best case scenario for the driver.”

Traffic was not affected.