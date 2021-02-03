Toyota driver dies in solo-vehicle crash into vineyard near Kerman, CHP says

The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla was killed early Wednesday in a solo-vehicle crash in the Kerman area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Sgt. Mike Salas said the incident took place about 5:20 a.m. as the driver was eastbound on Shields Avenue just west of Goldenrod Avenue when he veered off the roadway into a vineyard.

An off-duty Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was the first to arrive at the scene and attempted CPR before the driver was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.