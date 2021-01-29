Man dies after truck rolls over in crash along Highway 99 in Fresno

The driver of a pickup was killed after the truck collided with another vehicle and rolled over Friday night along Highway 99 in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, the crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m., north of the Fresno Street exit.

The Lincoln pickup and another vehicle were headed north when they collided. The truck hit the right shoulder and rolled over. The driver was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the truck and the driver of the other vehicle suffered what were described as minor injuries.

Few additional details, including what triggered the crash, were available.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, Salas said.

Highway 99 from the Highway 41 to Fresno Street was shut down as officers continued their investigation.