Madera man dies in single-car accident on Fresno County road. Passerby spotted wreck

A 54-year-old Madera man is dead after his grey Acura TL went off Auberry Road near Prather in east Fresno County and struck a boulder, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP received a call shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday from a passerby who saw the crashed car down a short embankment on Auberry Road near Rock Hill Lane, spokesman Mike Salas said. The car was traveling west on Auberry Road before it veered off the road for an unknown reason. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s believed the crash happened sometime between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, Salas said. The investigation is continuing.