Fresno’s Tower Theatre has another bidder. Here’s who’s looking to buy area icon

The owners of a longtime Fresno catering company have put in a bid to buy the historic Tower Theatre days after its potential sale to a church has drawn controversy.

The 80-year-old theater and surrounding spaces gained a bid Friday from the owner of The Painted Table, according to co-owner Jeromie Garza-Hansen.

“We’ve decided that putting in an offer to purchase the Tower Theatre properties is the right thing to do for our Tower business community and for the greater Tower District community as a whole,” Garza-Hansen said.

The Painted Table’s owners said they attended a recent Tower community meeting.

Adventure Church leaders announced last week they intended to buy the property.

This story will be updated.

