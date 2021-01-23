Rain soaked Fresno Saturday morning and more is on the way. Here’s what to expect

Puddles accumulate after heavy rain at the Vineyards Farmers Market near Blackstone and Shaw avenues in Fresno. More rain is expected Sunday night. bclough@fresnobee.com

Fresno got nearly a half inch of rain by Saturday morning, and more is on the way.

At the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, .43 inches of rain was recorded by about 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

A small area of rain was parked over central Fresno on Saturday morning. Showers were expected to happen throughout the day, tapering off in the evening.

The rain may have played a role in a slew of minor accidents, rollovers, and spinouts reported by the California Highway Patrol Saturday morning.

The rainfall so far is welcome by many but is a fairly insignificant amount.

Rainfall totals in the area are running about 3.5 inches below normal since the season started Oct. 1, said meteorologist Dan Harty.

“It’s well below normal coming into this, so it’s definitely beneficial, but we’re definitely going to be needing quite a bit,” he said.

More rain forecast in Fresno

We’re expected to get some more rain this week.

Another storm is forecast to hit Sunday night into Monday morning. That one is expected to bring about a third of an inch to the Fresno area, possibly up to a half inch.

Another big rainstorm is expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

“That could give us pretty widespread precipitation throughout the valley and heavy snow in the mountains,” Harty said.