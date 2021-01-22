Man is hit by cars twice and killed after trying to cross Fresno County roadway

A man trying to cross a roadway outside of Kerman was struck by two cars and killed Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the area of State Route 145 and Belmont Avenue for reports of a collision, according to CHP spokesman Mike Salas. They arrived and found a man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was crossing Route 145, officers learned, when he was struck by a Toyota Rav headed north. He was thrown onto the road, where he was struck a second time by a Chevrolet sedan.

No one in the cars was injured, according to the CHP.

It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.

State Route 145 was to remained closed between Belmont and Olive Avenues as officers continued their investigation.